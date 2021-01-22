Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $735.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $719.63 and a 200-day moving average of $632.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

