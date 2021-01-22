Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,247,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $118.58. 4,706,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.