SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $92.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

