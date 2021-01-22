Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,025 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 15.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $98,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 70,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 119,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,406. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

