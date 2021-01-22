Squorum 1-Day Volume Hits $24.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Squorum coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squorum has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Squorum has a market cap of $61,911.29 and $24.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00116534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Squorum

Squorum uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official website is squorum.net . Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain

Squorum Coin Trading

Squorum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

