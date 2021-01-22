St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.05

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $346.05 and traded as high as $380.50. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $372.50, with a volume of 268,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £829.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.05.

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

