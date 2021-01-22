Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.50

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €64.50 ($75.88) and last traded at €63.75 ($75.00), with a volume of 28852 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.50 ($75.88).

Several research firms recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €59.55 and its 200 day moving average is €51.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

