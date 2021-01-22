Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Acquires £2,250 in Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

On Friday, November 20th, Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 74.35 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,497,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,932. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.10 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.50 million and a P/E ratio of -28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

