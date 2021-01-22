Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $797.43 and $51.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

