Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $18.13 million and $3.65 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

