Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 2.3%

Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 281,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 368,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.70 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Diamond property that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

