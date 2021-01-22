Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $287,138.40

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $287,138.40 and $3,428.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

