Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

