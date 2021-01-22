Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Insider Shelagh Mason Purchases 95,131 Shares of Stock

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) insider Shelagh Mason bought 95,131 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £84,666.59 ($110,617.44).

Shares of SWEF traded up GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 90.39 ($1.18). 558,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.23. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.26 ($1.38).

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.