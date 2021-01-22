State Street (STT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

1/21/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00.

1/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

1/13/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

1/11/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

1/4/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00.

11/30/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

NYSE STT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

