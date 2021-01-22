Status Price Tops $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $167.29 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.