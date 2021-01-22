Status (SNT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $169.26 million and $34.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

