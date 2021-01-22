Stealth Price Tops $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $7,056.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024673 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,329,283 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

