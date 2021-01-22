Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $17,986.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024234 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,336,756 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

