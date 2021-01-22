Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.47. 1,948,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,696,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,020 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.40% of Steel Connect worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

