Steem Dollars Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,974.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.85 or 0.01343023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00541797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002483 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,997,967 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.