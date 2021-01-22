Steem Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $71.39 million and $3.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,458.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.38 or 0.01335190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00539128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002390 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,016,883 coins and its circulating supply is 391,042,789 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

