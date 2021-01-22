Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.77 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Steem has a market capitalization of $71.53 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.01368170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00551978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,664,942 coins and its circulating supply is 389,690,848 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

