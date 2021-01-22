Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.07 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $6.07 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

