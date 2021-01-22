Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,191. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.