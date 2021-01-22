stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00270534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

