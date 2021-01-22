SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300. The company has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

