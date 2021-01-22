Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

