Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.30 million.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.