Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $511.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.45 million to $519.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

SFIX opened at $82.09 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,905 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 780.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

