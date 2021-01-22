STK Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One STK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market cap of $378,962.78 and approximately $34,361.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STK has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

STK Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars.

