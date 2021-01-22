Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (ACH, ACRS, ADDYY, AGTC, AHOTF, AMCR, ANAB, APRE, APYRF, ATEYY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

