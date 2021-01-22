Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (BAC, BECN, BIR, BOS, BTO, CAS, DIV, DML, FCU, FM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect solid capital markets performance, lower credit costs and adverse impact of lower rates and dismal consumer banking performance. Opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid profitability. Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have been trending upward over the past 30 days. The company is benefiting from solid residential backdrop and exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential products. Its increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website are positives. Robust demand environment is likely to drive the company’s results higher in the fiscal 2021. However, coronavirus-related woes and stiff competition are causes of concern. Also, inclement weather conditions may jeopardize its profitability as a large portion of the company's work is done outdoors.”

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$3.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.55. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital to C$31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes. Notably, the company exited the third quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $822 million, higher than the current debt of $360 million, implying that it has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Moreover, the company received roughly $438 million under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which further bolstered its liquidity position. The carrier is set to receive additional funds of $233 million (50% of which has already been received) through the Payroll Support Program Extension Agreement. However, coronavirus-led depressed travel demand is affecting revenues (fell 31% in the first nine months of 2020). The scenario is unlikely to have been any different in the fourth quarter.”

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry in the past six months and earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved 3.4% north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. The company has been benefiting from higher penetration of its e-commerce business. Defying the COVID-19 related disruptions, comps grew 24.4% year over year in fiscal third-quarter, given comps growth in the e-commerce business. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. However, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales weighing on margins.”

