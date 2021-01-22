Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 22nd (BKHYY, BTLCY, EQR, EXPE, EXR, LDSCY, MAA, PG, PSA, ROLL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 22nd:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Hapoalim Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $149.00 target price on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist currently has $245.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $233.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the space and defense businesses, and solid backlog, which was $403 million exiting second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, recovery of demand at the industrial business is likely to be beneficial for the company. Going forward, its shareholder friendly policies will work in its favour too. Moreover, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance in the quarters ahead. Notably, revenues for the fiscal third quarter are expected to be $140-$145 million, suggesting a decline from $177 million generated a year ago. Going forward, its commercial aerospace is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel.”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

