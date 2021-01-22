Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

BW traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,301. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

