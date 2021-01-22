Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Viavi Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the average daily volume of 447 call options.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,302. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

