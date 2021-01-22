Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 337 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

CNR stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

