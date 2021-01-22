Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,707% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 3,577,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

