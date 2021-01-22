Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 22,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average daily volume of 1,858 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 1,167,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Analysts predict that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

