STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

NYSE STOR opened at $31.41 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

