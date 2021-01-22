Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $85.20 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $85.20 million and $39.47 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

