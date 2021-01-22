StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0026

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $20.54 million and $2.27 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

