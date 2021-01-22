STRAKS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $52,455.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.63 or 0.03787741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00421146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.01327458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.00536988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00420505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00269203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023093 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.