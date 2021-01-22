Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,790 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Strategic Education worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.55 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.