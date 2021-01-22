Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 1.4%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 67,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 175,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$38.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

