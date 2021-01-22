Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 1.4%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 67,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 175,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$38.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

