Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Stratis has a market cap of $52.83 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00024140 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

