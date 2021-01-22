Stratis Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and $871,870.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024273 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

