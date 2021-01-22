Streamit Coin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $4,388.75 and $17.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/