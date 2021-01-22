Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0542 on Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

