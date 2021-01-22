Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.06 ($91.84).

SAX traded up €0.55 ($0.65) on Friday, reaching €74.35 ($87.47). 59,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

